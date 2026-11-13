Kyrgyzstan finds gas well expected to yield over 40,000 cubic meters daily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Kyrgyzstan's state-owned oil and gas company Kyrgyzneftegaz has discovered a new natural gas source at the Mailuu-Suu-4 site, where daily production is projected to exceed 40,000 cubic meters, the company reported.

The newly discovered gas well No. 1181 is expected to improve natural gas supplies to the town of Kochkor-Ata and nearby villages, helping meet local heating and energy needs.

At its projected full capacity, the well could add more than 14 million cubic meters to Kyrgyzstan's annual domestic gas production, contributing to the development of the country's gas industry and strengthening its energy security.

Kyrgyzstan remains heavily dependent on imported natural gas, with domestic production accounting for only a small share of total consumption. According to the World Energy Review, the country produced approximately 20 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2025, while consumption reached 670 million cubic meters. Gas consumption increased by 18.8% year over year, while domestic production declined by 6%.

The ratio of domestic gas production to consumption stood at 0.04 in 2025, down from 0.11 in 2015, highlighting the country's growing reliance on foreign supplies. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's natural gas reserves-to-production (R/P) ratio was estimated at 21 years, indicating potential for further exploration and production projects if domestic investment increases.