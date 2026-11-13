Kyrgyzstan clears snow on key highways, lifts truck restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Kyrgyzstan's road maintenance services have carried out snow removal and anti-icing operations on highways across most regions of the country, with traffic remaining open at the Too-Ashuu, Otmok and Dolon mountain passes on November 13, according to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

On the Too-Ashuu Pass along the Bishkek-Osh highway, employees of Road Maintenance Unit No. 9 are clearing snow and spreading a sand-salt mixture to prevent ice formation. Traffic is currently moving without interruption.

The temporary restriction on heavy goods vehicles at the Sosnovka checkpoint was lifted at 09:00 on November 12, allowing freight traffic to resume.

On the Otmok Pass, employees of Road Maintenance Unit No. 36 have also carried out snow removal and spread a sand-salt mixture. The road remains open, with no traffic congestion reported.

Meanwhile, traffic over the Dolon Pass on the Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway is proceeding normally, the ministry said.

Road maintenance services continue to monitor highway conditions and carry out measures to ensure road safety.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has urged drivers to take weather conditions into account, reduce speed, strictly observe traffic regulations and respect temporary restrictions.

The Bishkek-Osh highway is a key transport corridor connecting northern and southern Kyrgyzstan. It passes through challenging mountainous terrain, including the Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes, where heavy snowfall, avalanches, snowdrifts and other adverse weather conditions can disrupt traffic, particularly during the winter season.

The Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway provides a vital link between the capital and Naryn Region and continues towards the Torugart border crossing with China. It is also important for cross-border transport and trade between Kyrgyzstan and China. The Dolon Pass is one of the mountain sections along this route.