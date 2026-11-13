Reforms and domestic demand underpin Uzbekistan's economic growth – IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan's economy continues to post strong growth, supported by robust domestic demand and ongoing structural reforms, while the country remains committed to maintaining prudent fiscal policies, Koba Gvenetadze, IMF Resident Representative in Uzbekistan, said.

He made the remarks at the IMF media roundtable on the November 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

According to him, Uzbekistan's economy has recorded strong growth over the past five to six years, and this momentum remains robust.

"Growth has been very strong over the last five to six years, and it remains strong. It is supported by domestic demand and continued progress with structural reforms," Gvenetadze said.

He emphasized that continued reforms remain an important factor underpinning economic growth. At the same time, maintaining this momentum requires consistent macroeconomic policies and careful management of domestic demand.

Commenting on fiscal policy, the IMF representative noted that Uzbekistan has been benefiting from high global gold prices. He said it was important to manage the additional revenues effectively while maintaining a balanced approach to public spending.

As an example of the country's fiscal discipline, he cited government budget deficit figures. Last year, the planned deficit was 3% of GDP, while the actual figure stood at 3.1% of GDP.

The deficit is also projected at 3% of GDP this year, but the IMF expects the actual figure to come in below that level.

"This is an important area. Containing demand pressures is necessary, and fiscal policy plays a significant role in this regard," Gvenetadze said.