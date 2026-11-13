Tajikistan's strong debt position removes need for IMF financing – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Tajikistan does not need an International Monetary Fund (IMF) lending program, as its public debt and external balance positions remain strong, Roberto Cardarelli, Assistant Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said.

He made the remarks at the IMF media roundtable on the November 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

He explained that the IMF does not provide loans to countries based on their poverty levels, but rather when they face balance of payments problems.

"As you know, the IMF doesn't lend because a country is poor. The reason why the IMF lends to countries is because they run into what we call balance of payments issues," Cardarelli said.

He noted that Tajikistan's positions in terms of public debt and external balance were very solid, adding that the country therefore did not need an IMF lending program.

Cardarelli also recalled that the IMF had worked with the Tajik authorities on a program several years ago known as the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI).

The instrument does not involve financial assistance but instead provides a framework for cooperation with national authorities in developing stable and sustainable macroeconomic policies.

"In that context, in the context of surveillance rather than lending, we are very much involved with Tajikistan. But I guess there is no need for the Fund to be involved in terms of lending," he said.