Kyrgyzstan allocates $25.2M for 65 development projects in Balykchy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Kyrgyzstan allocated 2.2 billion soms ($25.2 million) for 65 socio-economic development projects in Balykchy in 2025–2026, while industrial output in Issyk-Kul district increased sixfold in January–October 2026 compared to 2021, according to the president's press service.

The figures were presented to President Sadyr Japarov during his working visit to the region on November 13.

During the visit, Japarov reviewed the socio-economic performance of Issyk-Kul district and Balykchy, completed projects, industrial and infrastructure development, and prospects for further growth.

Funding for Issyk-Kul district from the republican budget increased more than 12-fold over five years, reaching 1.8 billion soms ($20.6 million) in the first 10 months of 2026, compared to 142.5 million soms ($1.6 million) in 2021. Local budget revenues also nearly quadrupled, rising from 226.9 million soms ($2.6 million) to 890.4 million soms ($10.2 million).

Over the past five years, 63 new enterprises have opened in the district, creating 2,154 jobs. Industrial output reached 826.2 million soms ($9.4 million) in January–October 2026 and is projected to reach 1.2 billion soms ($13.7 million) by the end of the year.

During the same period, the district commissioned six schools, nine kindergartens, four family doctors' groups, nine feldsher-midwife stations and seven sports halls. It also built 13 mini-football pitches and implemented seven projects to improve access to clean drinking water.

Road infrastructure improvements included asphalting 220 kilometers of roads, comprising 175 kilometers of highways financed by the republican budget and 45 kilometers of internal streets funded by the local budget. In addition, 97 kilometers of sidewalks and 26 kilometers of resort roads were built, and three coastal areas were improved. The district also acquired 106 units of specialized equipment.

Major infrastructure projects currently underway include wastewater treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata and the villages of Baktuu-Dolonotu, Bosteri and Kara-Oi, as well as two 100-bed hospitals in Cholpon-Ata and Ananyevo.

Plans for further development include expanding winter tourism, constructing a ski resort in Cholpon-Ata with a planned investment of 2.6 billion soms ($29.7 million), and building a water park in the Kes-Senir area.

In Balykchy, extensive urban infrastructure upgrades are being carried out in 2025–2026 with funding from the republican budget, the Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund and the local budget. The total allocation of 2.2 billion soms ($25.2 million) covers 65 projects aimed at promoting local development and improving residents' living conditions.

In 2026, the city completed construction of a municipal fish market for 140 million soms ($1.6 million). The facility has 130 sales outlets, a spacious parking area, and infrastructure that meets sanitary requirements.

Construction of Jeti Duban Ordoso park is also 90% complete. The project, worth 149.5 million soms ($1.7 million), is dedicated to the historical and cultural landmarks of Kyrgyzstan's seven regions.

The city is also constructing a new municipal market worth 538 million soms ($6.2 million). Once completed, it will feature more than 350 trading spaces and 200 parking spaces.

A further 270 million soms ($3.1 million) has been allocated for healthcare infrastructure in Balykchy. Construction work has been carried out, and medical facilities have received new equipment. Since the catheterization laboratory began operating, 235 patients have received cardiac stents.

In the education sector, two new kindergartens have opened, while 73 million soms ($835,000) have been allocated from the local budget for renovation work. These projects are intended to improve access to and the quality of healthcare and education services for city residents.