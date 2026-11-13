Iran reports downing of US-owned MQ-1 drone in Hormozgan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. A US-owned MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by a new Iranian Navy air defense system in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, according to the public relations department of the Iranian army.

"A few hours ago, a US-owned MQ-1 UAV was shot down and destroyed by fire from a new air defense system belonging to the Iranian Navy," the report said.

The Iranian army stated that it would take all necessary measures to protect the country's territorial integrity, maritime borders and national interests.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, saying they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.