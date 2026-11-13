Intercultural dialogue boosts Azerbaijan's international standing — MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Intercultural dialogue contributes to the growth of Azerbaijan’s international standing, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliament’s Committee on Culture, Polad Bulbuloghlu said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark during a public discussion on the topic “Priorities Arising from President Ilham Aliyev’s Address at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue: Intercultural Dialogue and Azerbaijan’s Cultural Diplomacy.”

Bulbuloghlu noted that, alongside the preservation of national culture, the development of mutual ties between different cultures is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s cultural policy.

Polad Bulbuloghlu noted that the main purpose of the discussions is not only to analyze the ideas expressed in President Ilham Aliyev’s speech but also to identify the opportunities they present for future activities in the cultural sphere.

In addition, he pointed out that the Baku Process and the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue are examples of Azerbaijan’s contribution to international cooperation in this area.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev, while preserving national culture, also attaches particular importance to the development of mutual ties between different cultures.

The committee chair stressed that one of the tasks of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Culture is to discuss current challenges in the cultural sphere, support new initiatives, and, when necessary, draft proposals to improve legislation.

He emphasized that the participation of scholars, lawmakers, art historians, and cultural figures representing various fields in the public discussions gave the exchange of views special significance.

Polad Bulbuloghlu stated that it is important for the speakers to link the proposals outlined in President Ilham Aliyev’s address to their respective fields of activity.

“I am confident that the exchange of views we held today will contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture on an international scale, the preservation of our national and spiritual values, and the development of intercultural dialogue,” he noted.

The committee chairman emphasized that culture is a spiritual frontier that preserves a nation’s past, enriches its present, and charts the course for its future.

“Our task is to protect this frontier (this boundary), introduce it to the world, and pass it on with dignity to future generations,” Polad Bulbuloghlu added.