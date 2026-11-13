Uzbekistan seeks to boost agricultural exports to China via Hainan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan and China's Hainan Province have discussed expanding investment cooperation in the agricultural sector and increasing exports of Uzbek agricultural products to the Chinese market at a meeting in Tashkent on Friday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions took place at a meeting between Nuriddin Kushnazarov, an adviser to Uzbekistan's minister of agriculture, and representatives of an economic and trade delegation from China's Hainan Province.

The parties reviewed the interest of Hainan-based companies in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, potential investment opportunities and prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects.

Particular attention was given to expanding exports of Uzbek agricultural products to China. The discussions covered opportunities to use the logistics and trade infrastructure of the Hainan Free Trade Port to facilitate access for Uzbek producers to the Chinese market and broaden the geographical reach of the country's agricultural exports.

In addition, the sides discussed practical steps to advance the proposals raised during the meeting, determine the next stages of cooperation and designate representatives responsible for developing promising areas of partnership.

The meeting builds on efforts to strengthen Uzbekistan-China agricultural ties and create additional opportunities for trade and investment.

Uzbekistan and China have strengthened their relationship in recent years, elevating it to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. China is Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $17.2 billion in 2025, compared with $12.7 billion in 2024. During talks in August 2026, the presidents of the two countries proposed increasing bilateral trade to $30 billion in the coming years. The portfolio of joint investment projects stood at nearly $60 billion, while more than 6,000 joint ventures involving Chinese and Uzbek partners were operating in Uzbekistan.