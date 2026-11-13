Avant Group launches Caspi Yards, landmark development featuring 44-storey Victory Tower and panoramic Caspian Sea views (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The official unveiling ceremony of Avant Group’s new mixed-use development, Caspi Yards, featuring the iconic 44-storey Victory Tower as one of its most distinctive architectural landmarks, was held at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel.

During the event, guests were introduced to the project’s concept, architectural solutions, key features and future development prospects.

Spanning an area of 13 hectares, Caspi Yards is being developed around the concept of a modern urban environment, offering direct access to a new metro station planned for construction. The project will comprise 11 residential buildings and two business centres. The development will also feature a hospital, a school, shopping centres, as well as recreational and wellness facilities. This will bring residential, business, educational, healthcare, shopping and leisure opportunities together within a single integrated environment.

This approach forms the foundation of the “city within a city” concept. Residential clusters and business spaces emerging around the new metro station are designed to combine transport accessibility, comfortable living conditions and business opportunities within one integrated urban environment.

The Caspi Yards concept also incorporates a Smart City approach. The project envisages the implementation of smart access and building management systems, as well as digital solutions enabling intelligent management of visitor and pedestrian flows in shared areas. The further development of these systems through the integration of artificial intelligence-based technologies is also planned. This approach will help improve the efficiency of property management while creating a comfortable and modern environment for residents and visitors alike.

During the unveiling ceremony, Ali Huseynov, Founder and Chairman of Avant Group, delivered a speech outlining the project's creation and development strategy. Emphasising the contribution Caspi Yards will make to Baku’s future urban landscape, he stated:

“I believe this project will bring a new dimension to the urban identity of our beautiful Baku. The magnificent 44-storey Victory Tower will become a new landmark of Baku Bay and 8 November Avenue.”

Distinguished by its panoramic views overlooking the Caspian Sea, Victory Tower is among the most striking architectural features of the development.

The establishment of partnerships in the areas of financial services and social infrastructure was also a key focus of the event. A memorandum of understanding on mortgage cooperation was signed between Avant Group and ABB. In addition, memoranda of understanding were signed with Landau Educational Group and Push30 to support the development of educational facilities and healthy lifestyle infrastructure for future residents of the project.

The unveiling and signing ceremonies highlighted Caspi Yards as a multifunctional development bringing together a wide range of urban functions. Combining contemporary architecture with residential, business and social infrastructure, the project represents another initiative aimed at shaping a new urban environment in Baku.

Caspi Yards is being developed through a partnership between Avant Group and Moonwake Investment.

Sales of apartments in the first phase of the project have officially commenced. In celebration of Victory Day, a limited-time 8% discount is being offered on the purchase of the first 44 apartments.

The sales centre is located at 23 Afiyaddin Jalilov Street. For further information about the project and available apartments, visitors are welcome to contact the sales centre in person or call *0044.

For more information: www.caspiyards.az

Contact: *0044

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