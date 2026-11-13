Türkiye, Turkmenistan discuss expanding economic and trade cooperation

Photo: The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Türkiye and Turkmenistan have discussed ways to expand economic and trade relations during a meeting between the heads of their respective chambers of commerce and industry on the sidelines of COP31, TOBB reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mergen Gurdov.

The sides discussed bilateral economic and trade relations and explored opportunities for further cooperation, according to the report.

Türkiye remains one of Turkmenistan's major trading partners. Bilateral trade reached approximately $2.17 billion in 2025, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Turkish exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $1.31 billion, while imports from Turkmenistan totaled $860 million. The two countries have set a target of increasing annual trade turnover to $5 billion.

Turkish companies also play a significant role in Turkmenistan's infrastructure and industrial development. Since Turkmenistan gained independence, Turkish companies have undertaken more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion. As of 2025, around 30 Turkish companies were actively operating in the country, with ongoing contracting projects valued at approximately $7.5 billion.

Energy cooperation is another major area of bilateral relations. Supplies of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye via Iran under a swap arrangement began in March 2025.