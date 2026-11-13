BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The meetings in Dublin once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan’s significance to Europe is not limited solely to energy supply; rather, the country holds a vital position within the continent’s architecture of security, transport, and economic connectivity. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the 9th Summit of the European Political Community in Ireland, marked by meetings with various heads of state and government, and, notably, the exchange of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership with the UK, can be viewed as a testament to Azerbaijan’s international standing and political weight.

The diplomatic significance of this visit lies in the fact that, on a platform dedicated to discussing Europe’s future, Azerbaijan presented itself not merely as an exporter of energy resources, but also as a key partner for Europe’s security, competitiveness, and connectivity with Asia. The summit’s theme, "Europe - strong, secure, and connected", along with discussions focused on fostering a competitive Europe, innovation, transport links, and energy accessibility, underscored that Azerbaijan’s interests and capabilities are central to the agenda.

The geographical scope of the meetings held by President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Dublin is also noteworthy. The head of state engaged with leaders from Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Armenia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Lithuania, as well as with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the Prime Minister of the UK, Andy Burnham. These meetings demonstrated that Azerbaijan’s relations with Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and European institutions encompass a broad political agenda. Furthermore, António Costa’s invitation for President Ilham Aliyev to visit the European Union served as an expression of mutual interest in continuing the dialogue between Baku and Brussels.

Document with UK: strategic partnership with a non-EU European power

One of the most significant political outcomes of the visit was the exchange of a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK. The document was exchanged during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of the UK, Andy Burnham. This is of particular importance: although the UK isn't a member of the European Union, it remains one of the leading powers within Europe’s political, economic, and security architecture. Formalizing relations with such a nation at the level of a strategic partnership demonstrates that Azerbaijan’s network of partnerships in Europe extends beyond EU institutions.

The Joint Declaration envisages deepening cooperation in areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, energy, transport connectivity, renewable energy, and high technology. The document outlines cooperation in the development of the Middle Corridor, infrastructure and logistics projects, the transition to clean energy, as well as collaboration in the fields of defense and law enforcement. This demonstrates that the relationship is not limited to mere political statements but is instead built upon a concrete economic and security agenda.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted that the UK is the largest European investor in Azerbaijan. The transition of energy cooperation, which has spanned over three decades, into a new phase, alongside discussions regarding opportunities in renewable energy, high technology, and artificial intelligence, further strengthens the economic substance of the document. In other words, the meeting in Dublin underscored Azerbaijan’s intention to extend its traditional energy partnership into new economic sectors.

Azerbaijan’s growing significance in Europe’s energy security

President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the roundtable in Dublin, held under the theme "Building a Competitive Europe: Innovation, Connectivity, and Affordable Energy", clearly highlighted the economic focus of the visit. Recalling the Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership in the field of energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022, the head of state noted that since that time, Azerbaijan has increased its gas supply to the European Union from 8 billion cubic meters to 13 billion cubic meters. According to the President, this volume accounts for nearly half of Azerbaijan’s total gas exports.

This figure illustrates the scale of Azerbaijan’s position regarding Europe’s energy security. Currently, the country exports gas to 10 member states of the European Union. Furthermore, President Ilham Aliyev noted that plans are in place to increase gas supplies, with new fields having been discovered to support this objective. Thus, Azerbaijan's role in energy supplies to Europe is no longer limited to existing volumes but is also backed by a real resource base for future growth.

One of the distinctive points in the head of state’s address was the full-capacity operation of the gas pipeline that stretches from Baku to Italy, traversing the territories of seven countries. The President noted that, via interconnectors in Bulgaria, this system supplies 10 European Union member states. Furthermore, the transmission capacity of the pipeline extending to Greece and Italy has been increased from 10 billion to 11.2 billion cubic meters. These facts confirm that the Southern Gas Corridor is already a functional and strategically significant piece of infrastructure for Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted that the total production volume of Azerbaijan’s processing facilities stands at 30 million tons. This figure is significant, as it demonstrates that the country acts not merely as an exporter of raw materials within the energy sector, but as an economic partner possessing extensive production and processing capabilities.

For this very reason, the provision of more active financial and investment support by the European Union for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor should be viewed as a strategic necessity. If Europe is interested in increasing the volume of Azerbaijani gas, this interest must be accompanied by long-term investment mechanisms aimed at expanding pipeline transmission capacities, developing new fields, and building related infrastructure. Energy security is not an obligation that rests solely with the supplier; it is a system that requires mutual investment and shared responsibility among the producer, transit countries, and consumer markets.

Azerbaijan – important link in Europe’s security and connectivity architecture

Today, the issue of Europe’s energy security is not measured merely by the country from which gas is sourced. The security of supply routes, political stability, the resilience of transit infrastructure, and the potential for long-term cooperation are equally significant. It is in this context that Azerbaijan holds a unique position for Europe.

Existing geopolitical tensions and security risks to the north and south underscore the growing importance of establishing alternative, reliable, and predictable connections between Europe and Asia. Under these circumstances, the Middle Corridor, passing through Azerbaijan, emerges as a vital, and perhaps the only, alternative for ensuring the continuity of trade along both East-West and North-South routes. By providing access to Europe via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, this route transforms Azerbaijan’s geographical position into a tangible economic and political advantage.

Azerbaijan’s advantage is not limited to geography alone. The country possesses the largest economy in the region, has developed energy and transport infrastructure, and has established extensive international partnerships. Furthermore, political stability and a secure environment create essential conditions for long-term investments and transit projects. These attributes strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a hub for stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

As Europe’s security architecture takes shape, the role of partners like Azerbaijan must be taken into account. This is because the continent’s security does not end at its borders; stability in the regions through which energy supplies, trade routes, and strategic connections pass has a direct impact on Europe’s own economic and political security. In this sense, Azerbaijan serves as a vital link in establishing secure connections between Europe and Asia.

From energy to green economy, from transit to new investments

Azerbaijan’s significance to Europe extends beyond gas exports. The wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea, the country’s solar energy projects, green energy links with Central Asia, and the initiative to lay an electricity cable along the bed of the Black Sea represent new avenues for future cooperation. Agreements among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria regarding the delivery of renewable energy to European markets demonstrate that this prospect is already being discussed at both political and practical levels.

The realization of these projects could enable Europe to diversify its energy sources and routes, while allowing Azerbaijan to advance to a new stage in its energy exports. Simultaneously, the development of the Middle Corridor, along with the intersection of East-West and North-South routes within Azerbaijani territory, strengthens the country’s position as a logistics and trade hub.

The key takeaway from the meetings in Dublin is this: Azerbaijan is a partner that brings together the energy, transport, and security capabilities that Europe requires. For the further expansion of these capabilities, European Union investment in the Southern Gas Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and green energy interconnections serves the interests not only of Azerbaijan but of Europe as a whole.

The essence of President Ilham Aliyev’s diplomacy in Dublin was precisely to highlight this reality to international partners: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner that fulfills its energy commitments, establishes new connectivity links, and is dedicated to maintaining stability in the region. As the head of state has emphasized on various international platforms, Azerbaijan serves as a factor of stability and security in the region. The continuation of this role in the years ahead will serve both the country’s national interests and the expansion of cooperation between Europe and Asia.

The visit to Dublin has once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan’s international standing is anchored in concrete projects, energy supplies, transport connectivity, and political dialogue. Europe’s clearer grasp of this reality creates new economic opportunities and a broader scope for diplomatic maneuvering for Azerbaijan.