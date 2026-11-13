Iran to begin repairs on fire-damaged gas platform soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Iran will soon begin restoration work on Platform 14D at the South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, where a fire broke out on November 10.

According to Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, Minister of Petroleum Hamid Bovard made the remarks on Friday, November 13, during an inspection of the platform.

"The gas output lost as a result of the fire at Platform 14D has been offset by using the capacity of other platforms at the field," he said.

Bovard noted that employees of Iran's oil and gas sector were working continuously to ensure the country's gas production and consumption needs were met.

The minister added that the fire had caused some damage to the platform's equipment. The blaze was extinguished quickly, and preparations for restoration work had already begun.

A fire broke out at Platform 14D of Iran's South Pars gas field on November 10. As a result, gas production at the platform, which had been supplying 14 million cubic meters of rich gas per day, was suspended.

The South Pars gas field, known as the North Dome in Qatar, is shared by Iran and Qatar. The field is estimated to hold 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, of which 36 trillion cubic meters are considered recoverable. Iran's share is estimated at 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

Iran's South Pars field comprises 24 development phases. The country began production there in 2002 and is currently reported to produce a total of around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day across these phases. Iran's investment in the field is estimated at $90 billion. Approximately 33% of the gas recoverable from the field is attributed to Iran. The phases on the Iranian side have been developed by Iran, while the Qatari side has been developed primarily by foreign companies.