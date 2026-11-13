Uzbekistan, Türkiye seek to expand industrial cooperation

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding industrial cooperation and implementing joint investment projects involving Turkish companies during a meeting in Tashkent on Friday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, First Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Saidqahhor Kholkhujaev met with Ersin Akpınar, Director of Türkiye's Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone.

During the meeting, the Turkish delegation presented the industrial zone's activities, production capabilities and achievements. The parties also discussed exchanging experience in developing industrial zones and identifying opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to attracting Turkish companies to investment projects in Uzbekistan, making use of the country's manufacturing potential and strengthening industrial ties.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit by Turkish business representatives to Uzbekistan in early April 2027 to examine potential joint initiatives in greater detail.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade confirmed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance to facilitate the practical implementation of the proposed projects.

The Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone (AOSB), located in Türkiye's southern province of Adana, is one of the country's major industrial production centers. According to the industrial zone's official website, it covers approximately 2,227 hectares and hosts 498 companies operating 532 facilities, including 25 foreign-invested firms. The zone provides employment for more than 41,700 people and is home to businesses from various manufacturing sectors.