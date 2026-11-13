Azerbaijan's ministries urged to involve intellectuals in cultural policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Azerbaijani Ministries of Culture and Finance should regularly seek the views of intellectuals and artists and use their experience, Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, Farhad Badalbeyli, said, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The rector made the remark during a public discussion titled "Priorities arising from President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue: intercultural dialogue and Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy."

He noted that financial issues must also be taken into account regarding the operations of the Ministry of Culture. In this regard, the rector emphasized the importance of having a representative from the Ministry of Finance participate in the discussions.

Badalbeyli noted that in Soviet times, the collegium operating under the Ministry of Culture included prominent cultural figures.

"Renowned artists such as Maestro Niyazi, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, and Rasul Rza were represented on this collegium. When any project was under discussion, it was these distinguished intellectuals, rather than just ministry staff or official representatives, who provided guidance," he recalled.

The rector stressed the importance of reinstating this practice, ensuring that intellectuals remain involved in the activities of the Ministry of Culture.

"I would like intellectuals to maintain close ties with the Ministry of Culture. If you are planning any project, for example, holding an event abroad, come and consult with us," he said.

Badalbeyli underscored that Azerbaijani artists have been active in Europe and the US for many years; they are well-acquainted with the cultural landscapes of various countries, as well as suitable venues for organizing exhibitions and events. Therefore, it’s of great importance to use their experience and to give careful consideration to their views.

He also touched upon the successes achieved abroad by representatives of Azerbaijani culture. The rector noted that Azerbaijani names frequently appear within the international cultural sphere, and that works by composer Firangiz Alizade are performed in various countries around the world.

Recalling the exhibitions of artist Farhad Khalilov held in London, Badalbeyli mentioned that he had attended them and observed a great deal of interest in the artworks. He added that Azerbaijani performers also give successful performances in some of the world’s most renowned galleries and on its most prestigious stages.

Nevertheless, the rector emphasized that these achievements are not sufficient, and expressed his agreement with the views voiced by the Chairman of the Parliament's Culture Committee, Polad Bulbuloghlu.

Badalbeyli also shared a piece of advice regarding the professional development of artists, counsel he had received from his own teacher, a brilliant pianist. According to him, his teacher advised against merely praising performers after a concert; instead, he suggested listening to their performances and paying attention to critical feedback.

The rector noted that, in his teacher’s view, an individual can only grow by identifying their shortcomings and working to address them. Conversely, unmerited praise from those close to an artist actually hinders their development.

In this regard, he emphasized the importance of both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Culture periodically seeking the views of cultural figures.