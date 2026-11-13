Azerbaijani Writers’ Union seeks return of budget funds allocated to Translation Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, Anar Rzayev, has requested returning the budget funds, previously allocated to the Translation Center, to the union, Trend’s correspondent reports.

Rzayev made the remark during a public discussion titled “Priorities Arising from President Ilham Aliyev’s Address at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue: Intercultural Dialogue and Azerbaijan’s Cultural Diplomacy".

He said that these funds are essential for translating the works of writers into foreign languages and for promoting Azerbaijani literature on an international level.

Rzayev noted that when the Translation Center was separated from the Union of Writers to become an independent entity, its budget was transferred along with it.

He pointed out that, despite this, the Union of Writers has endeavored to sustain the Translation Center using its own resources. To this end, the ground floor of the union's building was leased out to operate as a restaurant.

The union’s chairman appealed to the parliament, requesting assistance in returning the budget, allocated to the Translation Center, to the organization.

"We are appealing to the parliament to help us ensure return of the budget allocated to the Translation Center to the Union of Azerbaijan Writers," he emphasized.

Rzayev also addressed the issue of publishing works by Azerbaijani writers abroad. He noted that the promotion of Azerbaijani literature internationally should not be left solely to the initiatives of foreign publishers, and that work should also be carried out in this direction at the local level.