Uzbekistan seeks Polish expertise in industrial and technical safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. A delegation from Uzbekistan has held meetings with senior officials of Poland's National Labour Inspectorate (PIP) and Office of Technical Inspection (UDT) to study advanced approaches to industrial safety and regulatory oversight at a meeting in Poland on Friday, November 13.

According to Uzbekistan's Committee on Industry, Radiation and Nuclear Safety, the meetings took place during a working visit to Poland, led by the Chairman of Uzbekistan's Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Cabinet of Ministers. A representative of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan also participated in the discussions.

The meetings focused on Poland's experience in industrial safety regulation and the activities of its relevant supervisory institutions.

Poland's National Labour Inspectorate (PIP) is a state authority responsible for supervising and inspecting compliance with labor law, including occupational health and safety regulations. Its inspectors monitor workplace conditions, examine industrial facilities and equipment, and assess employers' compliance with requirements designed to protect workers.

The Office of Technical Inspection (UDT) is Poland's central authority for technical supervision. It oversees the safe operation of technical equipment that may pose risks to human life, health, property or the environment. Its responsibilities include conducting technical inspections, verifying compliance with safety standards and supervising the maintenance and operation of regulated equipment.

Uzbekistan and Poland have been working to expand their bilateral partnership across trade, investment, industrial development and other sectors. In recent discussions, the two countries have highlighted opportunities to increase mutual trade, attract Polish investment and implement joint projects in areas including renewable energy, construction, logistics, pharmaceuticals, information technology and education. Both sides have also expressed interest in strengthening direct business contacts and facilitating exchanges between business delegations.