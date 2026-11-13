Uzbekistan plans joint FAO-IAEA mission on agricultural technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discussed expanding the use of nuclear and isotope technologies in the country's agricultural sector to strengthen food security during an international event titled “Science to Harvest: Advancing Food Security through Atoms4Food in Europe and Central Asia,” held on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on Friday, November 13.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture reviewed opportunities to expand the application of nuclear and isotope technologies in agriculture under the FAO-IAEA Atoms4Food initiative.

Particular attention was given to organizing a joint assessment mission by FAO and IAEA experts to Uzbekistan in February 2027. The mission is expected to evaluate the country's existing capabilities and identify needs for introducing and expanding these technologies in the agricultural sector.

In addition, Uzbek ministry representatives met with Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation. The parties discussed developing an action plan for 2028–2029 and agreed to work on technical cooperation projects tailored to the needs of Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

The Atoms4Food initiative combines nuclear science and technology with agricultural expertise to help countries improve crop productivity, soil and water management, animal health, food safety and overall food security.