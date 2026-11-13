QazaqGaz, Austria's ÖBAG consider cooperation in gas production and storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and Austrian state holding ÖBAG have explored potential cooperation in gas field development, processing, and underground storage, including the use of OMV's expertise in managing gas storage facilities, according to QazaqGaz.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Assylzhan Dauletov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Exploration and Production at QazaqGaz, and an Austrian delegation led by Severin Gruber, Secretary General at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism

The delegation also included representatives of Austrian state holding company ÖBAG and OMV, an oil, gas and chemicals group that is part of the holding.

The parties discussed cooperation in the development of gas fields and gas processing, including the introduction of advanced technologies to improve the operational reliability and efficiency of assets.

They also considered the development of underground gas storage infrastructure. In particular, the meeting addressed the operation of Kazakhstan's three existing underground gas storage facilities and the possible application of OMV's experience in managing gas storage capacity.

The Austrian delegation expressed interest in developing a partnership with Kazakhstan's national gas operator.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue detailed expert discussions on potential areas of cooperation. QazaqGaz said OMV's technological and operational expertise in gas exploration, production and gas supply dispatching could contribute to the implementation of the Kazakh company's strategic objectives.

ÖBAG manages the Austrian state's shareholdings in key companies, including OMV, which operates in exploration, field development, production, processing and underground gas storage.