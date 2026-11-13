Kazakhstan nears completion of new airport in Zaisan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Construction of a new airport in Kazakhstan's Zaisan district is nearing completion, with the facility expected to improve regional transport accessibility and create opportunities for new domestic and international air links, according to the East Kazakhstan Region akimat.

During a working visit to the district, East Kazakhstan Region Governor Nurymbet Saktaganov inspected the construction site and received a report on the work completed and the remaining stages of the project.

The main airfield infrastructure is largely complete. A 2,200-meter runway, an apron, and taxiways have been built, while access roads and surrounding routes have been improved. Most of the work on radio navigation and lighting systems, as well as engineering networks, has also been completed.

The airport will be able to accommodate Bombardier Q400 and ATR-72 aircraft. Its apron is designed to accommodate four aircraft simultaneously, while the passenger terminal will have a capacity of up to 150 passengers per hour.

Construction of the terminal, engineering facilities, and emergency rescue buildings is currently being completed. The remaining equipment is being installed, and work is underway to improve the surrounding area.

Following the airport's opening, authorities plan to work on establishing flights between Zaisan and Ust-Kamenogorsk, Almaty and Astana. Potential international destinations under consideration include Urumqi, Altay, and Kanas in China.

The project is also expected to create 126 permanent jobs once the airport becomes fully operational. Priority will be given to specialists from the existing Zaisan airport, with professional training and internships for them also being arranged.

"We plan to complete construction by the end of this year. This is a significant infrastructure project for Zaisan district. The new airport will improve the area's transport accessibility, connect it with major cities, and create additional opportunities for tourism, the economy and international cooperation. It is important not only to complete construction but also to ensure the facility operates fully," Saktaganov said.