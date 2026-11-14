Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts urges amending legislation for extra-budgetary deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Azerbaijani legislation governing the generation and utilization of extra-budgetary revenues, alongside a decline in these funds, should be improved next year.

The Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" pointed out that in 2027, extra-budgetary revenues of budgetary organizations in Azerbaijan are projected at 949 million manat ($558.2 million). This is 72 million manat ($42.4 million), or 7.1%, below the 2026 figure.

According to the document, the share of extra-budgetary revenues in total state budget revenues is expected to decrease by 0.2 percentage points compared with the current year, reaching 2.4% in 2027.

Extra-budgetary revenues generated by budgetary organizations from providing work and services, selling products, and other activities have again been projected across nine revenue sources for 2027. Only two of these sources are expected to record growth, while the remaining seven are projected to decline.

The opinion noted that the largest increase compared with the current year is expected in revenues from financial sanctions, administrative fines, and the portion of taxes allocated by law to extra-budgetary revenues.

In particular, revenues from the portion of financial sanctions imposed by tax authorities and allocated by law to extra-budgetary revenues are projected at 297 million manat ($174.7 million) in 2027. This is 35 million manat ($20.6 million) above the 2026 figure.

The Chamber of Accounts has also analyzed the approach applied in forecasting extra-budgetary revenues, as well as key provisions stipulated in the legal acts governing these revenues.

The chamber’s opinion noted that "the analyses conducted have demonstrated the necessity of amending the legislation concerning extra-budgetary operations."

The approach used for projecting extra-budgetary revenues and the legal regulations pertaining to these revenues are discussed in detail in Sections II and VII of the Chamber of Accounts' opinion.