Iran’s Qom attracts $59.2M in new industrial investment in seven months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Over the past 7 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2026), a total of 113 trillion rials (approximately $59.2 million) has been invested in enterprises that have begun operations in Qom Province, located in central Iran.

According to the Qom Province Department of Industry, Mines, and Trade, this was announced by the department’s director general, Vahid Karimi.

"Over the past 7 months, licenses have been issued in Qom Province for the commissioning of 109 industrial facilities, and they have officially begun production," he noted.

Karimi stated that the commissioning of these enterprises has created jobs for 3,700 people in the Province.

Furthermore, Karimi emphasized that in recent years, Qom’s industrial potential has been the focus of attention.

"Currently, many investors are interested in engaging in manufacturing activities and have chosen Qom Province as a destination for their investments. In this regard, Qom Province is now considered one of the leading provinces for attracting investment in the industrial and manufacturing sectors," he added.

The official noted that private-sector investment in Qom’s industrial sector contributes to its development. With the full support of the provincial leadership, bank loans also contribute to the development of the industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as the region’s economy.

According to Trend's calculation based on data from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade, 490 trillion rials (approximately $256 million) are earmarked for the establishment of manufacturing enterprises in Qom Province over six months (March 21 through September 22, 2026). These funds will be used to establish 252 enterprises and provide jobs for 6,500 people.