Iranian banks' trade lending grows 94.2% to about $4.92B in seven months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Loans extended by Iranian banks to the trade sector grew by 94.2% year-on-year to 9.41 quadrillion rials (about $4.92 billion) during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2026).

According to Trend's calculation, based on statistical data from the Central Bank of Iran, Iranian banks provided 4.85 quadrillion rials (approximately $2.53 billion) in loans to the trade sector during the same period of the previous Iranian year.

According to the statistics, during the first seven months of the current Iranian year, loans worth 8.54 quadrillion rials (roughly $4.46 billion) were provided to the trade sector for working capital.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, loans worth nearly 459 trillion rials (about $240 million) were issued in the trade sector for the establishment of enterprises and other facilities, while 362 trillion rials (approximately $189 million) were provided for enterprise development.

The statistics also show that over the seven-month period, Iranian banks issued loans worth 28.2 trillion rials (roughly $14.7 million) for the purchase of consumer goods in the trade sector, 17.6 trillion rials (about $9.23 million) on a non-repayable basis, and 5.53 trillion rials (approximately $2.89 million) for self-employment.

Additionally, according to the statistics, during the reporting period, Iranian banks issued loans worth 417 billion rials (nearly $218,000) for repairs and 135 billion rials (about $70,500) for home purchases.

During the first seven months of the current Iranian year, banks and financial institutions in Iran issued loans worth 71.5 quadrillion rials (about $37.4 billion) across various sectors. The total value of loans issued during this period increased by 71.7% compared to the same period last year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.