Istanbul hosts event marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day anniversary (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. An event marking the 6th anniversary of November 8, Victory Day, was held in Istanbul and organized by the Istanbul Turkish-Azerbaijani Society for Solidarity and Culture (İSTAD), the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs reported.

In addition, the report notes that the event was attended by representatives of civil society organizations operating in Türkiye, intellectuals, scholars, figures from the arts and business communities, as well as numerous guests.

The program began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs.

Delivering a welcoming speech, Sefer Karakoyunlu, chairman of İSTAD and spokesperson for TADEF, noted that the glorious Victory is an important historical event not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world. He spoke about how, over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan’s just cause has been championed on various platforms, and emphasized the significance of liberating the occupied territories as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. The Chairman emphasized that the historic Victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has instilled a profound sense of pride in the people; he paid respectful tribute to the memory of the martyrs and expressed his gratitude to the veterans.

A special guest at the event, the mother of martyr Tapdig Babashov and Vice Chair of the “Support for Mothers of Martyrs” Public Association, Kifayat Türksoy, in her speech, shared the experiences of the martyrs’ families, spoke of their devotion to the Motherland, and described the spiritual significance of the Karabakh Victory for the Azerbaijani people. The martyr’s mother’s speech provided the participants with some deeply moving moments.

Under the direction of conductor Tekin Büyükkaya, the Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood Choir performed musical pieces reflecting the national and cultural values of both countries.

In conclusion, the participants exchanged views, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and strengthening solidarity within the Turkic world.

The event concluded with the chanting of slogans dedicated to Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood.