Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss trade, investment, business cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. As part of the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Vietnam, discussions were held on expanding trade and economic ties, promoting mutual investment, and exploring opportunities for business partnerships, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said.

Moreover, it was noted that the Azerbaijani delegation, led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, visited Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Nguyen Viet Son, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade. During the meeting, the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the development and diversification of trade and economic ties with Vietnam was emphasized. The parties exchanged views on opportunities to increase mutual investment and expand cooperation between business communities. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in industry, energy, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.

A meeting was held with Nguyen Quoc Tuan, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnamese company “Vingroup” and Chairman of the Board of GSM (Green Smart Mobility), the company’s global green transportation division. The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in various areas, including the assembly of electric vehicles in Azerbaijan and real estate development.

During the visit, a meeting was also held with Nguyen Viet Son, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Vietnamese company ROX Group. The discussion focused on the company’s investment opportunities in the real estate and renewable energy sectors in Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for implementing potential projects in these areas.