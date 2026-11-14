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Azerbaijan to finish Nations League group stage in first place

Azerbaijan News 14 November 2026 02:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to finish Nations League group stage in first place
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
Muzaffar Ibrahimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Azerbaijan national football team has played its final match in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Led by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, the team, competing in Group 2 of League D, faced Liechtenstein away from home.

The match ended in a 1–0 victory for Azerbaijan, with Mahir Emreli scoring the decisive goal in the 26th minute.

Azerbaijan thus finished its group-stage campaign in first place with eight points.

The final match in Group 2 will take place on November 16, when Lithuania host Liechtenstein.

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