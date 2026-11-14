Azerbaijan to finish Nations League group stage in first place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Azerbaijan national football team has played its final match in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Led by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, the team, competing in Group 2 of League D, faced Liechtenstein away from home.

The match ended in a 1–0 victory for Azerbaijan, with Mahir Emreli scoring the decisive goal in the 26th minute.

Azerbaijan thus finished its group-stage campaign in first place with eight points.

The final match in Group 2 will take place on November 16, when Lithuania host Liechtenstein.