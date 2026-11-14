A-Quatro plans two weekly China-Poland cargo flights via Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Polish company A-Quatro is targeting an initial frequency of two cargo flights per week on a proposed China-Uzbekistan-Poland logistics route, with Tashkent expected to serve as a regional cargo consolidation and transfer hub, the company told Trend in an exclusive interview.

The initiative was discussed during a November 5 meeting in Tashkent between A-Quatro Director Adrian Aleksnin and representatives of Uzbekistan's Centrum Air. The parties explored potential cooperation on charter cargo flights from China to Poland via Uzbekistan, as well as multimodal transportation options.

A-Quatro said discussions with Centrum Air had been positive, although the project remains under development and no final commercial agreement has been concluded.

"Our initial operational target is two cargo flights per week," the company said, adding that this would amount to approximately eight flights per month.

A-Quatro is developing the logistics concept independently and is responsible for sourcing cargo in China, coordinating transportation through Uzbekistan and organizing operations in Poland. The company views Centrum Air as a potential strategic aviation partner.

The proposed operation would build on existing cargo access in China, while also consolidating shipments from other Chinese exporters and importers to establish a broader cargo base.

China departure points and cargo profile

Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shenzhen are all being considered as potential departure points. The final choice will depend on cargo availability, shipment volumes, supplier concentration, logistics costs and operational efficiency, the company said.

A-Quatro has not yet established final freight rates. Its pricing model will account for the entire logistics chain, including cargo transportation within China, consolidation in Uzbekistan, aircraft capacity, ground handling, customs procedures and final processing in Poland.

The company said the precise cargo volume per flight would depend on aircraft configuration, shipment composition and confirmed customer demand.

The target cargo portfolio includes consumer goods, electronics, textiles, clothing, e-commerce shipments and industrial products.

Tashkent as a regional logistics hub

Under the proposed model, Tashkent would serve as a central consolidation and transfer point, where shipments arriving from China could be processed and prepared for onward transportation to Poland.

Depending on the final operational arrangements, the logistics chain could include warehousing, cargo consolidation, customs clearance coordination and ground handling services.

"We see Uzbekistan as much more than a transit point. Its geographical position provides an opportunity to develop a logistics platform connecting Chinese suppliers with European markets," A-Quatro said.

The company is also considering a multimodal model combining road and air transportation from China to Uzbekistan. Road freight could be used to consolidate shipments from different Chinese production centers, while air cargo would serve time-sensitive deliveries to European markets.

"By combining these options, we can develop a flexible logistics model that balances transportation costs, delivery times and operational reliability," the company said.

A-Quatro added that the proposed initiative is part of a broader effort to develop international cargo operations at an airport in Poland, using existing infrastructure to attract additional cargo operators and international business.

The company aims to establish an integrated logistics chain connecting Chinese manufacturers and suppliers, Central Asian transport networks and European markets. The project would be developed progressively, with the possibility of increasing flight frequency and cargo capacity as demand grows.