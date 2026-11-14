Turkmenistan approves joint commission composition with Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Turkmenistan has approved the composition of its side of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission, which is intended to expand bilateral cooperation and strengthen economic ties between the two countries, the Turkmen government’s press service reported.

The composition was approved by a resolution signed by the President of Turkmenistan on November 13, 2026.

"With a view to further expanding cooperation and significantly strengthening bilateral economic relations between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Turkmenistan signed a decree approving the composition of the Turkmen-Pakistani Joint Intergovernmental Commission on the Turkmen side," the report said.

Turkmenistan and Pakistan have been strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, transport and industry. Energy remains one of the key areas of their partnership, with the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline being a major regional project.

In September 2026, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari highlighted the pipeline’s potential contribution to regional energy integration. She also identified electricity transmission, renewable energy and energy services as areas for further cooperation. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov said that Ashgabat expected to create the conditions necessary to begin natural gas supplies to Pakistan through TAPI in 2027.

Transport connectivity is another important area of bilateral cooperation. In September, Pakistan expressed interest in resuming cargo and commercial flights with Ashgabat. In October, representatives of the two countries discussed the implementation of their transit trade agreement and the development of transport corridors.

Pakistan has also presented its seaports, including Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar, as potential gateways for landlocked Central Asian countries seeking access to South Asian and international markets.

Cooperation also covers textiles, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari highlighted opportunities to combine Turkmenistan’s cotton resources and textile production capacity with Pakistan’s manufacturing, design and export expertise.

Other proposed areas of cooperation include pharmaceutical trade, medical technology, specialist training and exchanges between medical institutions. In October, the two sides also discussed expanding business-to-business contacts and facilitating trade delegations.

Political engagement has also continued alongside economic cooperation. In October, Pakistan proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group in Turkmenistan’s parliament. Subsequent meetings in Islamabad focused on expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation.

In November, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The approval of the Turkmen side’s composition of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission provides an institutional framework for advancing cooperation across the areas discussed by the two countries.