Kazakhstan, CICA discuss advancing Tokayev's initiatives from Baku summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Kazakhstan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) discussed advancing initiatives proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the organization's 7th Summit in Baku, including those related to preventive diplomacy, transport connectivity, artificial intelligence and water security, according to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and newly appointed CICA Secretary General Sultan Hajiyev.

The parties reviewed the outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit, held in Baku on October 15, 2026, as well as the organization's current priorities and key areas for further development.

Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of initiatives put forward by Tokayev at the Baku Summit, covering preventive diplomacy, transport connectivity, artificial intelligence, water security and human capital development.

Tileuberdi emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in improving CICA's effectiveness, ensuring the consistent implementation of the summit decisions and strengthening the capacity of the organization's Secretariat.

In this regard, Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to provide the new Secretary-General with the necessary support in carrying out his responsibilities.

The sides agreed to maintain close working-level dialogue and focus on advancing practical initiatives that serve the common interests of CICA member states.