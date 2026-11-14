Uzbekistan's TMK, UK's Valor Carbon sign carbon credit cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and UK-based company Valor Carbon have signed a memorandum of cooperation to explore opportunities for generating and attracting carbon credits at a meeting ion the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on November 13.

According to TMK, the agreement provides a framework for the two companies to explore potential cooperation in the carbon credit market and establish bilateral engagement in this area.

The partnership is part of TMK's efforts to advance environmentally sustainable production practices. The company focuses on extracting metals from industrial waste, introducing energy- and water-efficient technologies and reclaiming land as part of its environmental initiatives.

TMK also presented samples of its products and metal powders at Uzbekistan's National Pavilion during the conference, showcasing the country's manufacturing capabilities in the technology metals sector to an international audience.

London-based Valor Carbon is a climate finance company specializing in carbon markets, climate policy consulting and the development of carbon credit projects. The company works with governments, investors and local partners to develop projects focused on emissions reduction and carbon removal, including reforestation, regenerative agriculture, wetland restoration and energy efficiency. Its activities also include helping organizations access carbon credits and renewable energy certificates.