Investment in Azerbaijan rises 9.7%, foreign inflows increase 16.5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan attracted 16.52 billion manat ($9.72 billion) in fixed capital investment in January-October 2026, marking a real-term increase of 9.7% compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the share of the oil and gas sector in total investment increased significantly. Investment in this sector rose by 28.7% in real terms to 5.48 billion manat ($3.22 billion).

Investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 2.3% to 11.04 billion manat ($6.49 billion). Thus, the non-oil and gas sector continued to account for the larger share of total investment.

By economic activity, the largest volume of investment was directed to production sectors, which received 9.14 billion manat ($5.38 billion). This represents a real-term annual increase of 20%.

Investment in services rose by 1.3% to 5 billion manat ($2.94 billion). By contrast, investment in residential construction declined by 4.8% to 2.38 billion manat ($1.40 billion).

Foreign capital inflows also played an important role in the country's investment activity. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), fixed capital investment financed by foreign sources reached 3.5 billion manat ($2.06 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, up 16.5% compared to the same period last year.

Foreign investment accounted for 24.1% of total investment during the period.

In terms of geographical distribution, 97.1% of foreign investment came from investors in the United Kingdom, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, India and China.

According to the CBA's assessment, the continued inflow of foreign investment reflects Azerbaijan's deeper integration into the global economic system and international investors' growing interest in the country.