BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan's Jeti-Oguz district, including output from Kumtor enterprises, increased from 71.1 billion soms ($817.2 million) in 2021 to 128.5 billion soms ($1.48 billion) in 2025, according to the presidential press service.

The figures were presented to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on November 14, 2026, during his working visit to the Issyk-Kul region, where he reviewed the socioeconomic development results of the Jeti-Oguz and Ton districts for the 2021–2026 period.

Further growth in industrial output is expected by the end of the year, while total investment in the area is projected to reach 21.4 billion soms ($246 million).

Meanwhile, efforts to improve living conditions continue. Roads are being repaired and asphalted using funds from the state and local budgets, and 81 bridges have been built. Drinking water supply projects worth a total of 981 million soms ($11.3 million) have also been implemented in 13 villages.

Major infrastructure and investment projects underway include the construction of the Ara-Bel canal, wastewater treatment facilities in Kyzyl-Suu, and small hydropower plants, alongside the development of tourism sites.

Prospective initiatives include the Suttuu-Bulak ski resort and a comprehensive development plan for Tosor village, which envisages the creation of modern tourism and public amenities.

In the Ton district, industrial output grew 5.1-fold over the 2021–2026 period to reach 691.1 million soms ($7.94 million), with 15 enterprises opened and 101 jobs created. Tourist arrivals increased 14-fold from 5,200 in 2021 to 73,018 in 2026, while tax revenues from tourism rose from 2.1 million soms ($24,100) in 2021 to 9.3 million soms ($106,900) in 2025, reaching 18.1 million soms ($208,000) in the first nine months of 2026 against an annual forecast of 19 million soms ($218,400). Additionally, 60 kilometers of asphalt were laid using state budget funds, with total completed works valued at 516 million soms ($5.93 million).