Uzbekistan Railways, China's H3C discuss telecommunications upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan Railways and Chinese technology company H3C have discussed modernizing the railway operator's telecommunications infrastructure and introducing advanced digital technologies during a working meeting in Uzbekistan on November 13.

According to Uzbekistan Railways, the meeting brought together H3C Vice President Li Li and representatives of Uzbekistan Railways and Temiryolinfratuzilma.

The discussions focused on upgrading existing communication networks, improving data transmission systems and introducing modern digital solutions across Uzbekistan Railways' operations.

The participants also examined ways to ensure the reliability and uninterrupted operation of railway communication systems, increase network capacity and strengthen information security.

Particular attention was given to the potential use of H3C's technological solutions to support the development of the railway sector's telecommunications infrastructure.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to expand cooperation and jointly explore promising projects in these areas.

H3C is a Chinese provider of digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence solutions, with a portfolio covering networking equipment, computing, data storage, cybersecurity and cloud computing. The company also develops technologies for data centers, industrial internet and intelligent connectivity, serving clients in sectors including transportation, energy, manufacturing and telecommunications. According to its official website, H3C's products and solutions are used in more than 180 countries and regions.