Repsol to invest €400M in 150 MW renewable hydrogen plant in Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Spanish energy company Repsol will invest approximately 400 million euros in a 150-megawatt renewable hydrogen plant in Tarragona, marking its largest investment of this kind in the country.

According to the company, the project will be developed in partnership with Enagas Renovable, which holds a 25% stake, and will supply renewable hydrogen primarily to the Ecoplanta facility and the Tarragona refinery.

The electrolyzer is expected to produce more than 22,000 metric tons of renewable hydrogen annually. The hydrogen will be used mainly to manufacture renewable methanol and other products with a lower carbon footprint.

The project is expected to prevent up to 250,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually and create around 1,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, primarily in the local area, throughout its development and implementation.

The project has also been selected to receive up to 104 million euros in funding under Spain's Hydrogen Valleys program, promoted by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and financed through the EU's NextGenerationEU recovery funds.

Repsol's Director of Renewable Hydrogen, Maribel Rodríguez, said the electrolyzer and Ecoplanta would form an integrated industrial platform, enabling the company to expand production of renewable fuels and low-carbon products while strengthening the competitiveness of the Tarragona industrial complex.

Enagas Renovable's Director of Business Development and Hydrogen Operations, Luis Iglesias, said the project would expand the companies' partnership and help bring renewable hydrogen to industrial sites with existing demand.

The facility will use reclaimed industrial water and is expected to become part of two hydrogen development initiatives in southern Europe: the Catalonia Hydrogen Valley and the Ebro Hydrogen Corridor.

The Tarragona project is Repsol's third large-scale renewable hydrogen initiative in Spain, following projects in Cartagena and at Petronor near Bilbao. With the additional 150 MW, the combined capacity of the three projects will reach 350 MW.

Repsol currently has the capacity to produce around 360,000 tons of hydrogen annually at its industrial complexes, equivalent to about 60% of Spain's total production and 4% of European consumption.

The company has been producing renewable hydrogen since 2023 at a 2.5 MW electrolyzer supplying the Petronor refinery. It is also nearing completion of a 10 MW electrolyzer at the Port of Bilbao and a 4 MW facility in Sines, Portugal.