Azerbaijan becomes Türkiye's second-largest gas supplier in September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan was Türkiye's second-largest supplier of natural gas in September 2026, according to data from Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Azerbaijan exported 867.12 million cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye during the month, down 9.51% from 958.25 million cubic meters in September 2025.

Russia ranked first among Türkiye's gas suppliers, although its exports declined by 33.12% year-on-year to 967.76 million cubic meters, compared with 1.447 billion cubic meters a year earlier. Iran ranked third, supplying 660.22 million cubic meters of natural gas, up 18.23% from 807.41 million cubic meters in September 2025.

"Türkiye's total natural gas imports decreased by 25.52% year-on-year to approximately 2.685 billion cubic meters in September, compared with around 3.605 billion cubic meters a year earlier. Pipeline gas imports amounted to 2.495 billion cubic meters, down 22.34%, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell by 51.56% to 190.18 million cubic meters," the report said.

According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the country exported 17.994 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $6.449 billion in January-September 2026. Compared with the same period last year, gas exports decreased by $250 million, or 3.7%, in value terms and by 534 million cubic meters, or 2.9%, in volume terms.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 37.521 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the reporting period, down 273 million cubic meters, or 0.7%, from 37.794 billion cubic meters in January-September 2025.

Marketable natural gas production totalled 28.581 billion cubic meters in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 29.046 billion cubic meters a year earlier, representing a decline of 465 million cubic meters, or 1.6%.