Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on steps to reach $2B trade target by 2030

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have agreed on measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion by 2030, remove trade barriers and develop the Jartepa border trade zone, following talks between officials from the two countries in Dushanbe on November 13.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the meeting was held in Tashkent between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev and Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Rukhshona Nasriddinzoda.

The Tajik delegation also included Deputy Minister of Transport Shoista Saidmurodzoda, Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies Aziz Nazar, and representatives of relevant government agencies.

The discussions focused on implementing the bilateral trade growth program, facilitating cross-border commerce and advancing the development of the Jartepa border trade zone.

The sides also examined opportunities for joint industrial projects and discussed the activities of the Tajik-Uzbek Investment Company. Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in textiles, metallurgy and construction materials production.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a protocol outlining the agreements reached, specific measures and implementation timelines.

As part of the visit, the Tajik delegation also toured production facilities operated by Uzbek companies.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been working to deepen economic ties through expanded trade, investment and industrial cooperation. Their bilateral agenda also includes strengthening transport and logistics links, developing cross-border infrastructure and expanding cooperation in energy, agriculture and manufacturing.