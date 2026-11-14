Tajikistan’s natural gas imports fall 24.3% to 200 million cubic metres - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Tajikistan imported 200 million cubic metres of natural gas in 2025, down 24.3% year-on-year (based on unrounded figures) from 270 million cubic metres in 2024, according to Italian energy company Eni’s World Energy Review 2026.

Eni’s data show that the country’s natural gas imports amounted to 230 million cubic metres in both 2019 and 2020, before increasing to 240 million cubic metres in 2021. Imports then declined to 190 million cubic metres in 2022, rose to 220 million cubic metres in 2023 and reached 270 million cubic metres in 2024, before falling back to 200 million cubic metres in 2025. The company did not provide a figure for 2015.

For comparison, natural gas imports in Russia and Central Asia as a whole stood at 38 billion cubic metres in both 2024 and 2025, up 0.5% year-on-year. Regional imports amounted to 19 billion cubic metres in 2015 and 31 billion cubic metres in 2019, before falling to 27 billion cubic metres in 2020, 18 billion in 2021 and 17 billion in 2022. They then rose to 20 billion cubic metres in 2023 and almost doubled to 38 billion in 2024. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2015–2025 was 7.3%.

Eni also reported that Tajikistan’s population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024. The country’s population increased by 1.8% year-on-year, while its CAGR for 2015–2025 stood at 2.2%.

According to the report, Tajikistan’s population amounted to 8.6 million in 2015 and 9.5 million in 2019. It then rose to 9.7 million in 2020, 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022 and 10.4 million in 2023, before reaching 10.6 million in 2024 and 10.8 million in 2025.