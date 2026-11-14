Demand for new freight railcars rises in Kazakhstan - Argus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Demand for new freight railcars in Kazakhstan has increased this year, according to Argus, an international price reporting agency.

"Interest in new railcars is supported by restrictions on the registration of foreign railcars more than one year old. The restrictions are encouraging operators to place more orders for new railcars at local manufacturing facilities, market participants believe," Argus reported.

The total fleet of freight railcars in Kazakhstan increased by 2,487 units between mid-2025 and October 2026. The largest additions over the four-month period were recorded in container flatcars, gondola cars, and tank cars, including food-grade tank cars. The average age of freight railcars in Kazakhstan is 15 years.

"More than 13% of the total number of freight railcars in operation have already exceeded their standard service life of 22 years, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction," Argus reported.

The cost of scheduled depot repairs for railcars in Kazakhstan had increased by October compared with May 2026, driven by higher electricity prices and other expenses incurred by railcar repair plants, Argus noted.

Demand for railcars is expected to continue growing amid restrictions introduced on June 7 on the registration in Kazakhstan of foreign railcars more than one year old, Argus reported, citing an industry source.

The ban imposed by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport is in effect until December 31, 2030.