Uzeltexsanoat, China's SIASUN explore industrial robotics cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan's electrical engineering industry is exploring opportunities to introduce industrial robots and advanced automation technologies through cooperation with Chinese robotics manufacturer SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., at a meeting on November 13.

According to Uzeltexsanoat, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Uzeltexsanoat Association, and a delegation from SIASUN led by the company's Vice President Liu Zijun.

The discussions focused on modernizing production processes, improving the technological efficiency of Uzbek electrical engineering enterprises and introducing industrial robots and other automation solutions.

The parties also examined opportunities for technology transfer, localizing production, implementing joint investment projects and training qualified specialists in robotics.

Both sides expressed interest in developing cooperation through specific initiatives and practical projects. No investment amount or project implementation timeline was disclosed.

Founded in 2000, SIASUN specializes in the development and implementation of robotics and industrial automation solutions. According to company data, its products have been exported to more than 40 countries, while it has served over 4,000 enterprises and completed more than 18,000 projects.

Uzeltexsanoat is Uzbekistan's association of electrical engineering enterprises, bringing together manufacturers operating across the country's electrical and electronics industries. The association works to support industrial development, expand production capacity, promote exports, attract investment and introduce advanced technologies. Its activities also include strengthening cooperation between domestic manufacturers and international partners to increase the competitiveness of Uzbekistan's electrical engineering sector.