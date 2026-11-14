Uzbekistan, Japan eye 100-MW solar plant as part of New Silk Way project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Uzbekistan and Japan's NSI Corporation have discussed plans to build a 100-megawatt solar power plant as the first stage of the proposed New Silk Way special economic zone project in Tashkent region, at a meeting in Japan on November 13.

According to Tashkent regional administration, the project is expected to cover more than 2,000 hectares and include industrial, logistics and financial facilities.

Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev met with the company's management during a working visit to Japan.

The discussions focused on NSI Corp's proposed New Silk Way special economic zone and the possibility of implementing the project in Tashkent region.

The proposed development is expected to include an international trade and logistics center, an industrial park, a solar power plant, hotels and a financial center.

During the meeting, the parties discussed locating the project's logistics and manufacturing facilities in the region. They also considered a proposal to begin implementation with the construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant.

The sides exchanged views on steps to advance the initiative, attract Japanese investors and explore promising areas for further cooperation.

The New Silk Way initiative is envisioned as a large-scale integrated development combining trade, logistics, manufacturing, renewable energy and financial services. If implemented as proposed, the project could strengthen Tashkent region's position as an investment and logistics hub, while creating opportunities for Japanese companies to establish production facilities and expand their presence in Uzbekistan.