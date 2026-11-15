Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva holds series of meetings at COP31 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. On November 14, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and ICESCO. In this regard, the sides touched upon creating new opportunities for Azerbaijani youth to gain international experience in environmental protection and sustainable development.

The parties exchanged views on implementing joint initiatives aimed at promoting environmental education in schools, greening, waste sorting, water conservation, and energy efficiency.

Discussions also focused on opportunities for organizing international environmental summer camps in Azerbaijan with the participation of youth and implementing joint awareness-raising projects in the field of biodiversity conservation.

The sides discussed the prospects for supporting youth activities in environmental innovations and carrying out joint efforts aimed at developing innovative solutions for air pollution, waste management, water resource protection, and climate change adaptation.

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On November 14, Leyla Aliyeva also met with Max Bello, Global Ocean Expert at the Blue Marine Foundation, and Michael Fishbach, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Great Whale Conservancy.

The meeting featured discussions on the impacts of the declining water level of the Caspian Sea on the marine ecosystem, biodiversity, and coastal areas, as well as enhancing international cooperation to address existing environmental challenges.

They also exchanged views on expanding marine protected areas in Azerbaijan, conserving Caspian seals and other rare marine species, protecting their natural habitats, and exploring opportunities for international experience exchange and cooperation in this field.

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The same day, Prime Minister of Tonga Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua visited the Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31. The Prime Minister of Tonga was briefed on the stands set up and the projects presented there.