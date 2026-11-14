Turkmenistan, IAEA discuss peaceful use of atomic and radiation technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Turkmenistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discussed cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic and radiation technologies, including their application in healthcare, agriculture, environmental protection and water management, the Turkmen Education Ministry reported.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen officials and Wei Huang, Director of the Division of Planning, Information and Knowledge Management at the IAEA Department of Nuclear Energy, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The sides also discussed cooperation in education, scientific research and the training of specialists in relevant fields.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side presented the country's healthcare infrastructure, including the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, which opened in Ashgabat in October 2026. The 500-bed center is equipped with PET and SPECT systems, as well as facilities for radiotherapy, radiosurgery and radiopharmaceutical technologies.

The meeting also covered specialist training at Myrat Garryyev State Medical University, including programmes in radiology, radiotherapy and oncology.

The IAEA presented its programmes for specialist training, international internships, expert missions and the exchange of knowledge, including in nuclear medicine, medical physics, radiotherapy and radiation protection.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s engagement with nuclear technologies is primarily focused on peaceful applications, particularly in medicine, radiation safety, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, implemented in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Since joining the IAEA in 2016, Turkmenistan has been gradually expanding its legal and technical cooperation with the Agency, including participation in safeguards agreements and the development of national legislation on radiation safety and nuclear security.

Earlier in April, Turkmenistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear medicine, radiation safety, and technical assistance programs. The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.