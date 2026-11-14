Fitch affirms AIIB's 'AAA' rating with Stable Outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, citing its excellent capitalization, low risk profile and strong liquidity position.

According to Fitch, the bank's 'AAA' rating is anchored in its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP), supported by 'excellent' capitalization and a 'low' risk profile, with a one-notch uplift reflecting its 'medium risk' business environment.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AIIB's SCP will remain commensurate with the 'AAA' rating over the medium term, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers.

Fitch described AIIB's capitalization as a key rating strength, noting that its capital ratios remain stronger than those of most 'AAA'-rated peers. The agency expects the usable capital to risk-weighted assets (FRA) and equity-to-assets (E/A) ratios to remain above their respective 'excellent' thresholds of 35% and 25% through 2028.

The agency assessed AIIB's credit risk as 'low'. The bank's asset quality remains strong, with non-performing loans, including investment operations bonds, declining to zero at the end of the first half of 2026 from 0.2% a year earlier.

"AIIB also benefits from 'strong' preferred creditor status (PCS), which supports the performance of its sovereign loans, with no sovereign arrears since inception," Fitch said.

AIIB's liquidity profile was assessed as 'excellent'. Treasury assets represented 48% of total assets at the end of the first half of 2026, while liquid assets covered short-term debt by 3.1 times. The bank also benefits from excellent access to capital markets and a diversified investor base.

AIIB's business profile is supported by its public mandate, high governance standards and banking portfolio, which stood at $35.5 billion at the end of the first half of 2026. The share of non-sovereign sector financing is expected to reach 50% by 2030.

Fitch assesses extraordinary shareholder support at 'a', reflecting shareholders' capacity to support the bank and their 'strong' propensity to do so.