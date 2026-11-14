Kyrgyzstan’s Ton district records 14-fold rise in tourist arrivals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The number of tourists visiting the Ton district of Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region increased 14-fold compared to 2021, reaching 73,018 in 2026, up from 5,200 five years earlier, according to the presidential press service.

The figures were presented to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on November 14, 2026, during his working visit to the Issyk-Kul region, where he reviewed the socioeconomic development results of the Ton district for the 2021–2026 period.

Tourism infrastructure is also being expanded in the district. A total of 41 tourism facilities have been built. The sector has created 195 permanent jobs, while the number of seasonal jobs stands at 5,000.

Tax revenues generated by tourism activities have also increased. They amounted to 2.1 million soms ($24,100) in 2021, rising to 9.3 million soms ($106,900) in 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, the figure reached 18.1 million soms ($208,000), while the full-year forecast stands at 19 million soms ($218,400).

As part of efforts to develop the agricultural sector, one seed-growing farm and five breeding farms have been established.

In addition to the reconstruction of the Balykchy–Bokonbaevo–Karakol highway, 60 kilometers of roads have been paved with asphalt in the district using funds from the state budget. The total cost of the completed works amounted to 516 million soms ($5.93 million).