Shohin Airlines announces plans for flights to four Tajik cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Tajik Shohin Airlines has announced its readiness to launch regular domestic flights from Dushanbe to four cities across the country: Khorugh, Khujand, Bokhtar and Kulob, according to a company statement on November 14, 2026.

The planned routes are Dushanbe–Khorugh–Dushanbe, Dushanbe–Khujand–Dushanbe, Dushanbe–Bokhtar–Dushanbe and Dushanbe–Kulob–Dushanbe. The airline intends to use its modern L410 NG turboprop aircraft, which can accommodate up to 19 passengers, to serve the new destinations.

Shohin Airlines said flights would be operated subject to weather and meteorological conditions.

The company noted that the development of domestic air services would help reduce travel times between cities and make journeys more convenient for regional residents, business travellers and tourists. The new routes are also intended to strengthen transport links between Dushanbe and regional centres and create additional opportunities for domestic tourism.

An important step in the expansion of Shohin Airlines’ operations was the addition of an L410 NG plane named Badakhshon to its fleet. Presented in Dushanbe on October 2, 2026, the turboprop was manufactured by Czech company LET Aircraft Industries, which specialises in the development and production of aviation equipment, and is designed for regional transportation and short-haul routes.

Shohin Airlines CEO Zafar Ahmadzoda said that developing domestic air services was an important part of the company’s efforts to strengthen connections between Tajikistan’s regions. He added that the new routes were intended to make travel between cities easier and faster, reduce the time required for business trips, and give tourists and regional residents more opportunities to travel. He described the routes as "air bridges" that would connect cities, people and opportunities.

The airline also noted that the initiative was particularly significant in the year marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s state independence, reflecting its commitment to developing transport infrastructure and strengthening links between regions. Shohin Airlines said it would continue working to expand domestic air services, improve transport accessibility in the regions and develop a modern system of regional air transportation in Tajikistan.