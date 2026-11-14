Tajikistan, World Bank discuss expanding cooperation on investment projects

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahhorzoda met with a World Bank delegation on November 11, 2026, to discuss the current state of cooperation and prospects for further partnership, the Tajik Finance Ministry reported.

The delegation was led by Sajjad Shah, the World Bank’s Director of Strategy and Operations for Europe and Central Asia, and arrived in Tajikistan for the visit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen their partnership and expand cooperation in priority areas of Tajikistan’s socioeconomic development.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of public investment projects, improving the efficiency of the use of allocated funds, and accelerating project execution.

The World Bank is one of Tajikistan’s largest multilateral development partners. Since the country joined the institution in 1993, the World Bank has committed more than $2.8 billion in grants and highly concessional credits to support Tajikistan.

The Bank’s active portfolio in the country includes more than 20 projects covering energy, including the flagship Rogun Hydropower Project, transport connectivity, agriculture, healthcare, education, and water supply.

Cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank is guided by the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), which focuses on human capital development, climate resilience, and private sector-led growth.

In recent years, the World Bank has significantly increased grant financing for Tajikistan through the International Development Association (IDA), supporting efforts to modernize infrastructure and address regional economic challenges.