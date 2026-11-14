EBRD’s Azerbaijan portfolio totals €879 million at end-October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) project portfolio in Azerbaijan totalled 879 million euros as of the end of October 2026, covering 35 projects, according to the bank's updated data.

The EBRD's equity share of portfolio stands at 1%, while its operating assets are estimated at 716 million euros, the report said.

The Bank's cumulative investment in Azerbaijan stood at 3.831 billion euros. Cumulative disbursements and issued guarantees amount to 3.621 billion euros.

To date, the EBRD has supported the implementation of 202 projects in Azerbaijan.

In terms of portfolio structure, sustainable infrastructure accounts for 89%, financial institutions for 7%, and the corporate sector for 3%.

The private sector accounts for 41% of the total portfolio.

According to Trend calculations, the EBRD invested a total of €573 million in Azerbaijan between 2020 and 2025.

Annual investment amounted to €17 million in 2020, €34 million in 2021, €86 million in 2022, €156 million in 2023, €199 million in 2024 and €81 million in 2025.

Investment peaked at €199 million in 2024 before falling 59.3% year on year to €81 million in 2025. Despite the decline, the 2025 figure was approximately 4.8 times higher than the 2020 level.

EBRD’s investment in Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2025, including annual investment volumes and year-on-year changes, in millions of euros: