Tokayev sets tasks for Kazakhstan's National Security Committee under new chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Committee (NSC), introducing its newly appointed Chairman Marat Irmenov and outlining a number of tasks for the agency.

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev emphasized the need to reform the national security agencies, develop new approaches to achieving their objectives, and improve their operational efficiency.

He stressed that priority should be given to implementing the "Law and Order" principle, protecting the country's national interests in the economic sphere, and combating corruption and other violations of the law.

The president also instructed the agency to strengthen its personnel selection system, prevent threats to socio-economic stability, and take preventive measures to address corruption risks, including those arising during the implementation of priority government programs.

Irmenov was appointed Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee earlier today. The relevant decree was signed by Tokayev, while Yermek Sagimbayev was relieved of his post.

From 1996 through 2000, Irmenov held operational positions in the national security agencies, followed by senior positions in these agencies from 2000 through 2025. In October 2025, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the NSC.

Sagimbayev had served as Chairman of the National Security Committee since January 2022. He was reappointed to the post in November 2022 and again in August 2026.