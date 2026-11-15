Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze medal at tournament in China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijani gymnasts continue to deliver successful performances at the World Age Group Competitions in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, being held in the Chinese city of Nanjing.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

According to the information, in the synchronized trampoline event for athletes aged 13–14, Mukhammed Hasanli and Omar Gasimli won bronze medals, scoring 46.160 points in the final round.

In the same programme, Mehdi Aliyev and Nijat Mirzayev, competing in the 17–21 age category, scored 48.960 points in the qualification round, finishing fourth and securing their places in the final.

In the individual tumbling programme in the 11–13 age category, Azerbaijan's Asnad Niftiyeva scored 42.700 points, finishing eighth and advancing to the final.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts continue their campaign at the competition.