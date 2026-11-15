11 killed in bus accident in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A passenger bus overturned on the Mormuri–Dasht Abbas highway in Iran's Ilam Province.

This was reported by Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian Ministry of Health's press service, on social media platform X.

According to preliminary reports, 11 people were killed in the accident, while another 19 sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

A statement released in connection with the incident stressed that preventing road accidents is everyone's responsibility. It also noted that drivers' belief that they are always in full control of their vehicles is itself a serious road safety concern.