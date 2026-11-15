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Vučić heads parliamentary faction in Serbia

World News 15 November 2026 03:19 (UTC +04:00)
Vučić heads parliamentary faction in Serbia
Photo: Aleksandar Vučić / Facebook
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Aleksandar Vučić, leader of the "United Serbia" electoral list, has been elected head of a parliamentary faction in Serbia's parliament.

According to Vučić, a decision on the name under which the faction will operate — "United Serbia," "Serbia Against Terrorism," or another name — will be made on Monday or Tuesday morning.

He noted that he would personally lead the faction at the initial stage. However, Vučić expressed doubts about whether he would be able to remain in the position for an extended period.

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